Wisconsin's game at Northwestern won't be played this weekend | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s game at Northwestern on Saturday won’t be played as scheduled.

The Wildcats are dealing with COVID-19 issues that also forced them to postpone their game on Wednesday against Iowa. A school official said Wisconsin is working with Northwestern and the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

This is the second time the Badgers have lost a game this year, with the first coming against Grambling State at the end of December due to that school’s inability to make it to Madison as a result of the weather.

Wisconsin now won’t play until Wednesday when it travels to Maryland. The Badgers beat the Terrapins earlier this season at home.