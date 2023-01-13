Another one: Wisconsin gets commitment from former Oklahoma State WR | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The commitments keep coming for Wisconsin out of the transfer portal.

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green announced Friday he was headed to Madison to be a part of the new look Badgers under coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

As a sophomore with the Cowboys, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Green caught 36 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 16.2 yards per catch and had a career-high 133 yards and a score against Texas. Green was his team’s second-leading receiver this year.

Green, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, is the fourth wide receiver added to the roster in the transfer portal. Wisconsin also grabbed USC’s CJ Williams, along with former Cincinnati wide outs Quincy Burroughs and Will Pauling. In total, the Badgers have picked up commitments from 13 transfers, seven of which are either quarterbacks or wide receivers.