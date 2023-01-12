Wisconsin adds former 4-star WR from transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A day after landing two wide receivers in the transfer portal, Wisconsin added a third and it was a big one.

Former USC wide receiver CJ Williams (Santa Ana, Calif.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on social media Thursday afternoon.

Williams is a former 4-star recruit, who caught four passes for 34 yards in 10 games for the receiver-rich Trojans. A part of the 2022 class, Williams was ranked as the No. 10 wide out in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the 73rd-best prospect overall. He will become the highest-rated wide receiver to ever play for Wisconsin and has three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams originally committed to Notre Dame before Brian Kelley’s departure for LSU in December of 2021. Once in the transfer portal, Williams was targeted by a host of schools, including the Irish, UCLA and West Virginia. He has a relationship with Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers after the two met during the recruiting process.

Williams visited Madison last week with four other transfers and becomes the fifth of those to commit to new coach Luke Fickell, who has now hauled in 12 transfers from the portal.