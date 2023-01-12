The Swing: Jan. 12, 2023

A tough week for Wisconsin with a couple of losses without Tyler Wahl in the lineup. Zach and Jesse talk about the impact of not having the senior, some of the positive that could come later on from Wahl’s absence and the play of Steven Crowl. Evan Flood from 247Sports joins the show to talk the recruitment of Kon Knueppel, Daniel Freitag, Nick Janowski, Davion Hannah, Kai Rogers and more. We close with a few of your Twitter questions