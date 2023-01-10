Wisconsin adds three more from transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A big start to the week in the transfer portal continued for Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke, former Cincinnati wide receiver Will Pauling and former Ohio kicker Nathaniel Vakos all announced their commitment to the Badgers.

Locke is the third quarterback Wisconsin has added in the transfer portal, joining SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai and Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers. A four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, the Texas native was in the same recruiting class as Evers and ranked as the No. 22 quarterback in the country. A three-year varsity starter, Locke threw for more than 11,000 yards and 129 touchdowns in high school

New Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo offered Locke a scholarship when he was at North Carolina before the Texas product decided to play for Longo’s mentor, the late Mike Leach, at Mississippi State. Locke will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Pauling is the third member of the Bearcats to follow coach Luke Fickell to Madison. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound wide receiver missed half the 2022 season with an injury but ended up catching 12 passes for 122 yards. Originally from the same high school in Illinois that produced former Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor, Pauling has three years of eligibility left.

Vakos just finished a freshman season at Ohio that saw him hit 22 of his 27 field goal attempts, including going 2-for-4 from 50 yards or more. He closed the season by hitting a 46-yard field goal with no time remaining to send Ohio’s bowl game against Wyoming to overtime where the Bobcats eventually won. The Avon, Ohio product has three years of eligibility remaining.

The three commitments brings Wisconsin’s total number of additions from the portal to 10 with several more expected in the coming days and weeks.