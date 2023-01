The Camp: Jan. 9, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers stayed hot in the transfer portal and are now up to seven commits. Zach and Jesse talk about one of the latest ones in center Jake Renfro and what he means to the offensive line. They also get into how much excitement there is around the program, what Phil Longo had to say about the offense, Mike Tressel’s comments on winning a national title and more.