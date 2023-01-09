Packers: Aaron Rodgers undecided on future but at ‘some point the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off’ | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers season came to a familiar end Sunday night with a 20-16 loss to Detroit. It was the third straight year that the team allowed a visitor to come into Lambeau Field in January and push them around. In 2020, it was Tampa Bay stopping the club one win short of the Super Bowl. In 2021, it was a host of special teams blunders and a floundering offense that allowed San Francisco to move into the NFC title game. And this year, it was an inability to score inside the 10-yard line and mental errors that kept the Packers out of the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

But the similarities weren’t limited to the field, as once again quarterback Aaron Rodgers was peppered with questions about his plans for next year. Does he return for a 19th year, move on to a different team or retire?

“I mean, it’s a little raw right now,” Rodgers said of his state of mind. “It’s just a little bit after the game, so I want to take the emotion out of it and have conversations and see where the organization is at and see how I feel after some time has passed.”

A number of factors will play into that decision, just like they did in 2020 and 2021 when there was at least some reason to believe had played his last game.

“It’s just a feeling,” Rodgers said of what could lead him to say he’s done. “Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself? Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is it time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team? I think I need to get away and contemplate those things.

“Those are real to me. I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist and I understand where we are as a team. We’re a young team. There could be some change of some of the older guys and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say, ‘Oh no, I need to need to get back out there and go on another run.’ But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m once I’m away.”

After winning back-to-back MVPs, Rodgers had the worst statistical year of his starting career. He threw the fewest touchdowns, his second-most interceptions and posted the worst passer rating and QBR of his career in seasons where he played at least 15 games. Those struggles continued Sunday against the Lions, with the future Hall of Fame signal caller throwing for 205 yards and one touchdown before throwing an interception on his last pass of the game.

“That’s a normal thought but at some point the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off,” Rodgers said when asked if he could stomach having his last pass be an interception. “I think you kind of know when that is and that’s what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what’s the organization doing? You know that is part of it as well. But the competitive fire is always gonna be there. I don’t think it ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think to other things that might not ever fill that large void.”

The money he’s owed is a major factor here as well. He’s due to make $59.5 million guaranteed if he returns, including a $31 million salary cap hit. If he were to retire or get traded, his dead cap number would be crippling without some maneuvering, which would be likely.

“Money is energy and I have made a ton of it,” Rodgers said. “And I’m very thankful for this organization for the generational wealth that they’ve offered me. Hopefully, they feel like I earned a lot of it. But yeah, for sure, I can definitely walk away from that.”

Coach Matt LaFleur said they would love to have Rodgers back, though he danced around a question that centered on whether the 39-year-old still gives them the best chance to win. There is at least some curiosity with former first-round pick Jordan Love waiting in the wings and entering the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract, so it could be tempting to turn the keys over to him. In the end, though, it won’t be LaFleur’s decision alone, with GM Brian Gutekunst, VP Russ Ball and even team president Mark Murphy likely in the discussion.

“I think to assume it’s a foregone conclusion would be probably slightly egotistical, so I’m going to be a realist here and understand that there’s a lot of different parts to this,” Rodgers said. “And like I said, I was aware of the possibility of them going young if we had gotten to a point (in the season) where we were out of it, and I’m aware of that possibility (now) as well. Wouldn’t be the best reality but I know it’s it’s a possibility.”

Last year, Rodgers didn’t make his decision to return until the first week of March and just before free agency opened. It’s entirely possible that a decision this time around could come sooner than that.

“I’m not going to hold them hostage,” Rodgers said. “We’re still in January here. March is free agency, so just need some time to get the emotion out of it and then figure out what’s best.”