Badgers: Former Michigan State DE the latest addition from the transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The additions from the transfer portal kept coming for Wisconsin on Monday morning.

After getting a commitment from former Cincinnati center Jake Renfro on Sunday, it was former Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski Jr announcing his decision to come to Madison.

Pietrowski, who will likely be an outside linebacker in Wisconsin’s defense, played in 23 games over three seasons for the Spartans. He had his best year in 2021 when he started three games and finished with 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. A knee injury limited him to three games in 2022.

There is a connection between Pietrowski and new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, as the latter was at Michigan State during the defender’s freshman season. Pietrowski also had a scholarship offer from Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell when he was at Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Pietrowski has two years of eligibility remaining. He is the seventh transfer added by the Badgers.