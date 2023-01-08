Badgers land former Cincinnati All-AAC center in transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is once again improving its offensive line through the transfer portal.

Former Cincinnati center Jake Renfro announced Sunday night he had committed to follow Luke Fickell to Madison.

A 2021 first-team All-AAC pick, Renfro missed 2022 after suffering a knee injury early in the season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

His addition fills the void left by Joe Tippmann, who declared early for the 2023 NFL Draft. It also means junior Tanor Bortolini will be able to stay at guard after playing center in Wisconsin’s bowl game.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Renfro was a three-star recruit out of Illinois in the 2020 class. He started seven games as a true freshman and then 13 as a sophomore as Cincinnati went to the College Football Playoff.

Renfro visited Wisconsin last week and then reportedly went to LSU this weekend before deciding on the Badgers. He becomes the sixth transfer added by Wisconsin, including the second former Cincinnati offensive lineman joining Joe Huber, who committed on Friday.