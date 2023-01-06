Badgers add another player from the transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

After adding a defensive lineman on Thursday from the transfer portal, the Wisconsin football went to the offensive side of the ball on Friday.

Former Cincinnati offensive lineman announced his decision to follow coach Luke Fickell to Madison with a post on Twitter.

Huber, a native of Dublin, Ohio, was a walk-on with the Bearcats before earning a scholarship prior to the 2022 season. He would end up starting all 14 games at right tackle and earned honorable mention All-AAC honors.

Huber has two years of eligibility remaining and joins a deep offensive line group that returns intact outside of center Joe Tippmann. While Huber did play tackle last season, he could also factor at one of the interior positions depending on how new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. wants to use him.

With Huber in the mix, Wisconsin has now added five players from the transfer portal: quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers, defensive lineman Darian Varner and cornerback Jason Maitre.