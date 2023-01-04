Bucks blow huge lead, recover in OT to beat Toronto | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee blew a 21-point lead in the final 3:10 of regulation but managed to recover in overtime to beat Toronto 104-101 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks led 90-69 and seemed to be on cruise control to their second straight win before things went off the tracks down the stretch. Powered by five Milwaukee turnovers, at least one controversial call from the officials and a host of other mistakes, Toronto closed on a 28-7 run that was punctuated by Gary Trent Jr.’s game-tying 3-pointer with .8 seconds left.

In overtime, though, it was the Bucks getting the big 3-pointer late, as Grayson Allen buried what proved to be the game-winning shot from the corner. Fred Van Vleet got a contested look at a 3-pointer that would have sent the game to double overtime but it didn’t fall.

It was another monster night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted the 31st triple-double of his career. He dropped 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. That came a night after he had a career-high 55 points against Washington.

Allen finished with 16 points, while Pat Connaughton contributed 15 points and six rebounds. Brook Lopez added nine points and 19 rebounds. Off the bench, Bobby Portis had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Per @EliasSports, both the Raptors and Bucks combined to miss 23 consecutive FG in the 1st quarter. Since 1997-98, that's tied for the most consecutive missed FGA by 2 teams in a game. On Dec. 30, 2003, the Hawks and the Wizards missed 23 straight shots from the field, as well. pic.twitter.com/NtSNy4lRG8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 5, 2023

Toronto was led by Van Vleet’s 28 points, while Trent Jr. had 22.

Milwaukee will now come home to face Charlotte on Friday night at Fiserv Forum.