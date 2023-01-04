Brewers reportedly adding pitcher Wade Miley in free agency | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is adding a familiar name via free agency.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday that the Brewers and pitcher Wade Miley had come to an agreement on a 1-year, $4.5 million deal.

Free-agent left-hander Wade Miley in agreement with Brewers on one-year, $4.5 million contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Chance to make $6M with incentives. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2023

This will be Miley’s second stop in Milwaukee. The lefty was part of the club that made a run to Game 7 of the NLCS in 2018, going 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA that year. In the postseason, he made four appearances, including getting the start in Games 2, 5 and 6 of the NLCS.

Since then, he’s spent time with three different clubs in the last four years, including this past season with the Chicago Cubs. He was limited to eight starts, going 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA.

Miley is Milwaukee’s first true free-agent signing of the offseason.