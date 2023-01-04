Badgers: Joe Thomas among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A Wisconsin football legend is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joe Thomas was among the 15 modern-era candidates announced as finalists for the 2023 class on Wednesday night. He was one of three players that were eligible for the first time. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet virtually prior to Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles and the class will be made public Feb. 9.

Thomas earned his place after an 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, Thomas was one of the best left tackles in football for a decade. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, a 6-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team. Thomas was dominant and reliable, not missing a snap of football until his final season in 2017.

The only thing that limited Thomas’ greatness, and a national audience getting to see it, was the lack of success the Browns had during his career. The team won 10 games his rookie year but never won more than seven the rest of the way, never made the playoffs and went 0-16 in his final season.

Thomas entered the NFL after a standout career for the Badgers. He started his final three seasons at left tackle, being named a first-team All-American as a senior and winning the Outland Trophy, which goes to the top interior lineman in the country. For his efforts, Thomas was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Thomas would be the fourth Wisconsin player to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, joining Mike Webster, Arnie Herber and Elroy Hirsch.

The committee choose as many as five modern-era candidates to be a part of the class.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Darrelle Revis and defensive end Dwight Freeney are all finalists in their first year of eligibility. Cornerback Albert Lewis

DE Jared Allen

T Willie Anderson

CB Ronde Barber

DE Dwight Freeney

WR/Returner Devin Hester

WR Torry Holt

WR Andre Johnson

CB Albert Lewis

CB Darrelle Revis

T Joe Thomas

LB Zach Thomas

DE/OLB DeMarcus Ware

WR Reggie Wayne

LB Patrick Willis

S Darren Woodson