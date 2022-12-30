Steven Crowl’s big night propels No. 15 Wisconsin past Western Michigan | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Steven Crowl had a big night as Wisconsin earned a 76-66 win over Western Michigan on Friday night at the Kohl Center in its first game in more than two weeks.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 15 due to final exams and a canceled matchup last Friday due to the weather, the 15th-ranked Badgers weren’t overly sharp in the first half, which led to just a 29-27 advantage at the half. But then Crowl came to life in the second, scoring 20 of his career-high 25 points in the final 20 minutes of the game. He went 8-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc in the second half as Wisconsin eventually built an 18-point lead.

Chucky Hepburn chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. His night included hitting three of Wisconsin’s 12 3-pointers. Tyler Wahl had 11 points and five rebounds, while Jordan Davis had nine points. Freshman Connor Essegian added eight points off the bench.

Western Michigan was paced by Tray Maddox Jr.’s 16 points, with Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

Wisconsin improved to 10-2 on the year. The team will jump back into Big Ten play on Tuesday when Minnesota comes to Madison.