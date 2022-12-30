Packers: WR Christian Watson, CB Keisean Nixon both questionable for Sunday | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s still unclear if Green Bay will have rookie wide receiver Christian Watson when it faces Minnesota on Sunday.

The team listed Watson as questionable with a hip injury that knocked him out of last week’s win over Miami. After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, Watson did practice on a limited basis Friday. That would seem to at least give him a shot to play against the Vikings.

The only other player with an injury designation is kick returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon. He didn’t practice at all this week and is also listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis the entire week and has no injury designation. He will make his return after missing the last month following an appendectomy.

The Vikings list center Garrett Bradbury and defensive lineman James Lynch as out.