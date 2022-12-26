Wisconsin jumps two spots in AP poll | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

The Wisconsin basketball team jumped up in the Associated Press poll released Monday even though the team didn’t play a game last week.

Voters moved the Badgers up two spots to No. 15, its highest ranking since finishing the regular season last year at No. 14. It came despite Wisconsin’s lone game – a Friday matchup with Grambling State – being canceled due to the weather.

The Badgers are one of just three Big Ten teams in this week’s poll. Purdue is still unbeaten at 12-0 and that kept the Boilermakers atop the rankings at No. 1. Wisconsin is the second-highest ranked team, followed by Indiana at No. 16. Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan State were among teams receiving votes.

After Purdue, the rest of the top five is UConn, Houston, Kansas and Arizona. You can find the full poll here.