Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20 | Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown, Green Bay’s defense had four takeaways and the Packers came from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Packers (7-8) have won their past three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two regular to make the postseason.

Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted three times in the fourth quarter to end Miami’s comeback bid with the Dolphins trailing by six points.

Green Bay has a number of paths to the postseason but the easiest would see the team win its final two games — home contests against Minnesota and Detroit — and have Washington lose one of its last two games. The Packers could also get in with two wins and two losses by the New York Giants.