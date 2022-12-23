Packers reportedly agree to long-term deal with guard Elgton Jenkins | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Elgton Jenkins is locked in for the long-term with the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network was the first to report Friday morning that the former second-round pick had agreed to a 4-year, $68-million contract extension. The deal could be worth as much as $74 million with incentives. It will make him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL.

Sources: The #Packers and star OL Elgton Jenkins have agreed to terms on a massive 4-year extension worth $68M base value with a max value of $74M. The deal, which makes him the 2nd highest paid guard in the NFL, was done by Damarius Bilbo & Kelton Crenshaw of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/1Y4pPtN2eW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2022

Jenkins is just a year removed from suffering a torn ACL. He missed the opener against Minnesota but has started 12 of the other 13 games this year, splitting his time between right tackle and left guard. The Mississippi State product was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and a first alternate this season. Jenkins is versatile, having played all five spots along the line in his career.

The 27-year-old Jenkins was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.