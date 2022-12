Kenney & Heilprin: National Signing Day Reaction, Transfer Portal Wish List, Fleck vs Fickell?!?! | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live in podcast form with the weather of the week talking about Wisconsin’s class of 2023, recruits to watch, positions that still need addressing, PJ Fleck’s recent comments and so much more