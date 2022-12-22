Giannis scored 45 but it was not enough in loss at Cleveland | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a second-straight game of 40 points or more but it wasn’t enough to overcome Milwaukee’s disastrous first quarter in a 114-106 in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Cavs outscored the Bucks by 15 in the first period, held a 18-point lead at the break and led by as many as 24 in the third quarter. But Milwaukee didn’t go quietly, getting to within five in the fourth quarter and had a chance to make it a one possession game in the final minute if a Joe Ingles 3-pointer had found the bottom of the net. It didn’t and Milwaukee lost its first game against Cleveland this season after taking the first two matchups.

Antetokounmpo, coming off a 42-point, 10-rebound game against New Orleans, dropped 45 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. It left him as the only player in the league to be averaging more than 30 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Brook Lopez had 14 points, while rookie MarJon Beauchamp had 11. Jrue Holiday had a tough night from the field (3-for-12), finishing with nine points and eight assists.

The Cavs got 36 from Donovan Mitchell and 23 from Darius Garland. Jarrett Allen contributed 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Bucks will continue their road trip Friday night against a suddenly very hot Brooklyn Nets squad.