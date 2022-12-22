CB Jaire Alexander the lone Packers player to make the Pro Bowl | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has not had a good season on the field so it was no surprise to see a lack of Packers on the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl when it was announced Wednesday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury, earned his second trip to the event. The fifth-year pro currently leads the Packers with four interceptions and 12 passes defended.

Meanwhile, several players were named alternates, meaning they could take part if other players at their positions opt out. That includes guard Elgton Jenkins, who is a first alternate. The others that could potentially end up getting the call are defensive tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, return specialist Keisean Nixon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and outside linebacker Preston Smith.

The Pro Bowl will look a little different this year, as there won’t be an actual game played. Instead, the entire week will serve as “a week-long celebration of player skills’ that will culminate with a flag football game on Sunday.