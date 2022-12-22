Badgers announce game vs Grambling State has been canceled | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s game against Grambling State set for Friday has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled.

The school made the announcement Thursday morning as a winter storm blew through Madison that was set to bring 4-to-8 inches of snow and frigid temperatures over the next few days. Forecasters were calling for temps in the negative single digits Friday with wind chills nearing 40 degrees below zero.

In the release from the school, officials told fans to hold onto their tickets and parking permits as they would be able to use them if Wisconsin is able to schedule a new opponent in place of Grambling State at some point in the future.

The Badgers are sitting at 9-2 on the year and are next scheduled to hit the floor next Friday against Western Michigan at the Kohl Center.