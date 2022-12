The Camp: Early Signing Period Special | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s a special early signing period episode of The Camp. Zach and Jesse talk about a crazy day that included 4-star Amare Snowden committing, Trech Kekahuna shocking everyone by flipping to the Badgers and (of course) PJ Fleck being PJ Fleck.

The guys are also joined by BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara to breakdown the class, the latest on transfer QB Brennan Armstrong and a look ahead to 2024.