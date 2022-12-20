Packers 24, Rams 12: 2-minute drill

Green Bay kept its slim playoff hopes alive Monday night with a 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams at a cold Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense:

RBs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

The Packers haven’t always committed to getting two of their best playmakers the ball this year, but they did on Monday night. Jones and Dillon combined for 197 total yards and three touchdowns on 35 touches. That included 136 from Jones, while Dillon scored twice. The duo also converted a pair of important fourth-and-3 opportunities, with Dillon’s leading to the team’s first touchdown and Jones’ allowing the club to run out the clock at the end of the game.

Dillon left in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited Jones for fighting through some things to get back on the field when Dillon went out.

Defense:

The front seven

A maligned Packers front dominated the line of scrimmage much of the night. It resulted in five sacks and six tackles for loss. Outside linebacker Preston Smith had two of the sacks and now has seven on the year. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker also flashed, racking up five tackles and a sack while nearly picking off a Baker Mayfield pass that would have been an easy pick-6.

As a defense, the Packers held the Rams to 158 yards, their fewest in a game this year. Even though LA was playing without quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and have dealt with a ton of injuries along the offensive line, Green Bay’s effort is notable.

Best Video

Best Tweets

Fire Bisaccia based only on Keisean Nixon v. Amari Rodgers — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) December 20, 2022

THE HOES ARE STILL ALIVE pic.twitter.com/EN5I88wOwt — erin alyce (@herooine) December 20, 2022

Peyton and Eli Manning watch Baker Mayfield throw an interception, before the Packers choose to lateral the ball on a chaotic play. "Did no one watch the game yesterday and see that was a BAD idea?"- Eli "The Rams deserve to get the ball back after that."- Peyton pic.twitter.com/ToTfEYLIIo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2022

#Packers get every opportunity to have that “convincing win” put on a platter for them, and then they take the platter & throw it like a frisbee into a fire. — Marques Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) December 20, 2022

The Packers are running the table pic.twitter.com/Q3HYJJ7ZCl — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 20, 2022

In Case You Missed It

— Kicker Mason Crosby tied former quarterback Brett Favre for the most consecutive games played in team history at 255. Crosby has not missed a game since the Packers drafted him in 2007.

— Green Bay played without left tackle David Bakhtiari for a second straight game. The former All-Pro underwent an emergency appendectomy earlier this month. Rookie Zach Tom got the start in his place.

— The Packers tried to get wide receiver Christian Watson his ninth touchdown of the year near the end of the game but the wide receiver missed a signal from Rodgers before the play and the attempted quick screen ended with an incomplete pass. Rodgers was visibly upset with Watson after the play and later told ESPN with a laugh, “If you want to catch touchdowns, you run the right routes.” Rodgers said there were a number of times outside that play where Watson didn’t do what he was supposed to.

— Keisean Nixon continues to be a revelation on Green Bay’s return units. The defensive back had one long kickoff called back for a penalty but later broke off a 52-yarder. He also had punt returns of 19 and 17 yards.

Inside the Numbers

12 – That is the percent chance the Packers will make the playoffs, according to ESPN. Green Bay needs to win its final three games – at Miami, vs Minnesota and Detroit – and get some help to get into the postseason for a fourth-straight season.

9 – That is how many Monday Night Football games Aaron Rodgers has won in a row. The quarterback threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception

10 – That is how many interceptions Rodgers has this season after throwing one in the first quarter that was intended for Allen Lazard. It’s the most he’s had since throwing 10 in 2010, his third year as Green Bay’s starter. However, Lazard took the blame for the pick after the game.

Despite what many people (myself included) thought, and Peyton Manning himself said on ESPN alt telecast, Allen Lazard took full infinity for Aaron Rodgers’ interception: pic.twitter.com/WtTOV0VDOJ — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 20, 2022

55 – That is how many yards Romeo Doubs had on five catches. The game was the rookie wide receiver’s first since early November due to a sprained ankle.

15 – That was the temperature at kickoff inside Lambeau Field, with the wind chill making it feel more like seven degrees.

What’s Next

Green Bay (6-8) visits Miami (8-6) on Christmas. The Dolphins come in losers of three straight.