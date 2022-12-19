Wisconsin moves up in latest AP Top 25 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is moving up in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers jumped five spots to No. 17 in the latest poll released Monday. It came after Wisconsin shrugged off a tough first half to beat Lehigh by 22 points on Thursday night to improve to 9-2 on the season. It’s the highest coach Greg Gard’s club has been since finishing the regular season last March at No. 14.

Wisconsin is one of four Big Ten teams in the poll. It’s headlined by Purdue, which is No. 1 in the country for a second straight week. Illinois is one spot ahead of the Badgers at No. 16, while Indiana is one spot behind at No. 18. Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan State are among the other teams receiving votes.

Along with Purdue, the rest of the top five is UConn, Houston, Kansas and Arizona.

You can find the full poll here.