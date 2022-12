The Swing: Dec. 19, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers brushed off a rough first half to win going away against Lehigh. Zach and Jesse talk about Connor Essegian’s big contribution in the game and this season, the passing ability of Steven Crowl, whether Tyler Wahl might return for another year and the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin joins the show.