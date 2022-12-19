Packers reportedly cut WR Sammy Watkins | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has cut ties with a veteran receiver prior to its game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Sammy Watkins had been waived by the team.

The #Packers are releasing WR Sammy Watkins, per sources. Watkins will go on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2022

Watkins was the lone free agent addition to the wide receiver room this offseason, with the Packers signing him in April. He played in the first two games, then missed five weeks with an injury before returning in Week 7. Watkins played 80-percent of the snaps against Buffalo and Detroit upon his return but had seen his playing time drop significantly in recent weeks to a total of 11 snaps in the last two games.

The 29-year-old finished his time with the Packers with 13 catches for 201 yards and no touchdowns.

The move comes as the team expects to have rookie Romeo Doubs back on the field Monday night after he missed the last four games with an ankle injury. It means the Packers will have all their preferred wide receivers — Doubs, Christian Watson, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb — available for the first time since the middle of October.