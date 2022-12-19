Giannis scores 42, Bucks beat New Orleans | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee went on the road Monday night and beat New Orleans 128-119, handing the Pelicans their fourth straight loss.

It happened in large part due to big nights from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. The two combined for 72 points and 17 rebounds in the victory. That included Antetokounmpo going for 42, his fourth game of 40 or more points this season.

Jrue Holiday had 18 points and 11 assists. Rookie MarJon Beauchamp got the start in place of an injured Khris Middleton and had six points, five rebounds and a couple assists. Pat Connaughton delivered 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Joe Ingles made his Milwaukee debut, going 0-for-4 from the field in 15 minutes. It was his first action since tearing an ACL last January while playing with Utah.

Jonas Valanciunas went off for 37 points and 18 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Milwaukee has won 10 of its last 13 games. The club will now head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Wednesday.