The Camp: Dec. 19, 2022 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has landed its first big addition from the transfer portal in Nick Evers. Zach and Jesse talk about the fit for Evers in Phil Longo’s offense, whether another QB is on the way, the return of a couple players from the transfer portal, the change in recruiting intensity under Luke Fickell and discussing Jim Leonhard’s decision to leave and whether he’ll ever return to coaching at Wisconsin.