Wisconsin gets commitment from Oklahoma transfer QB Nick Evers | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added a significant piece to its quarterback room through the transfer portal.

Former four-star Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced his commitment to the Badgers on Saturday morning.

Evers was one the top quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class. The Texas product was the No. 9 quarterback and the No. 172 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He originally committed to Florida before ending up with the Sooners.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Evers enrolled early at Oklahoma and went through spring practice. The Sooners started transfer Dillon Gabriel and when he missed some time with an injury they went with backup Davis Beville. Evers played in just one game, a garbage-time appearance in a blowout loss to Texas. He got to throw just once and it was incomplete.

Evers fits the type of quarterback coach Luke Fickell wants to run new offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s offense.

“I’ve always wanted a guy that can move,” Fickell said. “It doesn’t mean he’s got to be a running quarterback but if you can’t extend things, if you can’t make things happen with your athleticism, I think it limits you. That’s a part of it. But they’ve got to be well rounded. You’ve got to be able to throw the football. I don’t think there’s anybody out there that you take that you would say can’t throw the football, but they might be a better athlete than they throw the ball. I think it’s about a balance.”

Evers threw for 4,944 yards during his high school career. He tossed 44 touchdowns and ran for another 18. In his senior year he ran for 697 yards.

Evers, who has four years of eligibility left, joins a quarterback room lacking much experience. With three-year starter Graham Mertz in the transfer portal and senior Chase Wolf’s time in Madison likely done, only freshman Myles Burkett has appeared in a game. He saw action in two contests this year, going 4-for-5 for 84 yards. The only other scholarship quarterback the Badgers are expected to have is incoming freshman Cole LaCrue. Wisconsin had been entertaining potentially adding a veteran quarterback, with Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong visiting campus this weekend. According to On3.com, even with the addition of Evers, Wisconsin is expected to continue to pursue another quarterback.