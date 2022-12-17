Bucks bounce back with blowout of Utah | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Playing without two of its stars, Milwaukee bounced back from an ugly loss to Memphis with a 123-97 win over Utah on Saturday night.

It was just a nine-point game entering the fourth quarter but then the Bucks exploded, outscoring the Jazz 31-16 over the final 12 minutes to win going away.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness) and Khris Middleton (sprained ankle) didn’t suit up for the game, but Bobby Portis and a host of others rallied for the 26-point win. Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists. Brook Lopez chipped in 18 points and eight rebounds. Rookie MarJon Beauchamp hit four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 18 points.

Lauri Markkanen and Malik Beasley each had 18 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 points.

Milwaukee improved to 14-3 at home and have now won 10 of its last 14 games.

The Bucks will travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Monday.