No. 22 Wisconsin beats Lehigh 78-56 for 4th straight victory

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 15 points, Jordan Davis had 14 and No. 22 Wisconsin overcame a first-half deficit to beat Lehigh 78-56 on Thursday night.

Freshman Connor Essegian added 13 points and matched a career high with six rebounds off the bench for the Badgers (9-2) in their fourth straight victory.

Tyler Wahl, who scored a career-high 21 points in Wisconsin’s overtime victory at Iowa on Sunday, had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Wisconsin was 11 of 20 from 3-point range, with Davis going 4 of 6.

Evan Taylor led Lehigh (4-5) with 18 points and Keith Higgins Jr. had 15.