Connecticut LB becomes 4th commitment for Wisconsin this week | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has landed its fourth commitment already this week.

The latest is three-star linebacker Christian Alliegro (Avon, Conn.), who announced his decision on social media early Wednesday afternoon.

Alliegro was part of a large group of players that visited Madison last weekend for the first time. It was a productive couple days, with Alliegro being the fourth player that took a visit to commit.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Alliegro is rated as the 85th-best linebacker in the country and the seventh-best player in the state of Connecticut, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Wake Forest, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss and others.

His commitment gives Wisconsin 12 in its 2023 recruiting class, which is now ranked 57th in the country and 12th in the Big Ten.