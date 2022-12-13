Wisconsin lands 3-star TE from Washington

Wisconsin has dipped into Washington for its latest recruit in the class of 2023.

Three-star tight end Tucker Ashcraft (Seattle, Wash.) announced his commitment to new coach Luke Fickell on Tuesday.

Ashcraft had been committed to Colorado until that school hired Deion Sanders as coach earlier this month. After de-committing, he visited Madison this past weekend where he received a scholarship offer from the Badgers and almost immediately pounced on it.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Ashcraft is rated as the No. 65 tight end and the 20th-best player in the state of Washington, according to the 247Sports Composite. In addition to Wisconsin and Colorado, Ashcraft also held offers from Michigan State, Washington State and Air Force.

Ashcraft gives the Badgers 11 commits in their 2023 class, including three in the last day.