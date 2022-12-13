Packers: WR Romeo Doubs expects to return to the field against the Rams | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay could have its full compliment of wide receivers for the first time since early in the season when the team hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

At different points this year, the Packers have been without Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs due to injury. But Doubs said Tuesday that he expects to play after missing the last four games with an ankle injury. The rookie told reporters that he likely would have been able to play last week if the team wasn’t on its bye week, but he got the extra week of rest and is now ready to go.

His return has to be exciting for the coaching staff. To this point, Doubs and Watson have rarely shared the field. But with Watson’s emergence in the last month and Doubs strong play to start the year, everyone is eager to see the duo play together.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Doubs said. “Christian has been balling. I can’t wait to be out there with him. We’ve been looking forward to that opportunity. I can’t wait to see it happen.”

Doubs has had a front row seat as Watson has taken off in the last month. Since Doubs went down against Detroit, the second-round pick has 15 catches for 313 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown to his total against Chicago.

“I know with Christian it was a pretty rough start for him,” Doubs said. “Just to see what he’s doing right now, it’s amazing. Not just for me but the entire organization. Because we always knew what he could do. It was just when that time came.”