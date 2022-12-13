Bucks hammer Golden State in battle of last two NBA champions | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

In a battle of the last two NBA champions it was Milwaukee that came out on top with a 128-111 win over Golden State on Tuesday night.

The game was barely in doubt much of the night, with the Bucks leading by 11 after the first quarter and by 18 heading into the third quarter. The Warriors never got closer than 17 in the final period as Milwaukee won for an eighth time in its last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 30 points and 12 rebounds, while also dishing out five assists. Khris Middleton added 20 points and four rebounds. Bobby Portis gave the Bucks 25 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Golden State, playing the first of six straight road games, got 20 points from Steph Curry. Milwaukee native Jordan Poole put in 18.

The game was marred by technical fouls, with the Warriors being called for five and the Bucks being tagged for three. Things were also drama filled in the stands, where Golden State forward Draymond Green had arena security kick a fan out in the third quarter for things he was yelling to the All-Star.

Milwaukee will now hit the road for a game at Memphis on Thursday night.