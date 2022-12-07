Late run pushes Milwaukee past Sacramento 126-113 | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got another 30-point night from Giannis Antetokounmpo on its way to a 126-113 win over Sacramento on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Kings jumped out to a 10-2 lead before the Bucks answered with a 32-19 finish to the quarter. It was a back-and-forth game over the next two quarters before Milwaukee used a 14-4 run in the middle of the fourth to build an insurmountable lead.

Antetokounmpo went off for 35 points, his eighth straight game of at least 30 points, the longest streak by a Bucks player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 16 straight in 1972. He also had seven assists and six rebounds in the win.

Milwaukee also got 31 points from Jrue Holiday and 17 from Brook Lopez. Khris Middleton had 14 points and six rebounds.

Sacramento was paced by Domantas Sabonis’ 23 points and 12 rebounds. Harrison Barnes added 20 points, while Malik Monk had 16 off the bench.

The win was Milwaukee’s sixth in its last seven games, while the Kings had their three-game win streak snapped.

The Bucks will now hit the road to face Dallas on Friday night.