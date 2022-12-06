Badgers: Braelon Allen staying at Wisconsin

Wisconsin has seen a number of players hit the transfer portal in recent days but the Badgers will be holding on to one key piece.

Running back Braelon Allen announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that despite speculation he would be going somewhere else, the sophomore intends to stick in Madison.

Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger. https://t.co/icFKmN7q3Y — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) December 6, 2022

Rumors during the season had Allen tied to Michigan, though he downplayed that multiple times with reporters. He said that if Jim Leonhard was in Madison, he would be as well. Though Leonhard might still stay with the Badgers, it will not be as head coach due to Luke Fickell getting that job. But Allen appears on board with the hire.

The Fond du Lac product burst onto the scene in 2021 as a true freshman, rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns. This past season did not play out as expected, as Allen had to deal with multiple injuries. That curtailed his playing time and effectiveness, eventually leading to him missing the final game of the season against Minnesota. He still managed to run for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

It’s unclear if Allen will be available to play when Wisconsin faces Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27.