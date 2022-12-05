Tracking Wisconsin’s transfers

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened for business Monday and it will stay open for the next 45 days. Most are expecting it to be one of the crazier times in college football history.

With Wisconsin’s coaching change and the uncertainty within the coaching staff, the Badgers figure to lose and add a large number of players from the portal in the next six weeks.

Here is a running list of those leaving Madison and those coming in:

Last updated: 12/5 at 3 p.m.

Leaving

Quarterback Graham Mertz (2 years of eligibility)

New team: N/A

Safety Titus Toler (3 years of eligibility)

New team: N/A

DL Tristan Monday (4 years of eligibility)

New team: N/A

OL Michael Furtney (1 year of eligibility)

New team: N/A

WR Markus Allen (3 years of eligibility)

New team: Minnesota

WR Stephan Bracey (2 years of eligibility)

New team: Central Michigan

QB Deacon Hill (3 years of eligibility)

New team: N/A

3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you Madison🤍 pic.twitter.com/qTCACZoOho — Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) October 9, 2022

Coming

None yet