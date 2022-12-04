Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19 | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19.

Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough plays down the stretch to come away with its eighth straight win over the Bears.

Rodgers improved to 25-5 against the Bears, including playoffs.

Chicago has lost six straight. Fields ran for a 55-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 71 yards on six attempts. He was 20 of 25 passing for 254 yards but threw two interceptions.

Green Bay improved to 5-8 on the year as it hit its bye week.