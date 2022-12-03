Badgers volleyball sweeps TCU to reach Sweet 16 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team is headed to the Sweet Sixteen once again.

For the second straight night, the Badgers swept their opponent, this time taking out TCU 25-9, 25-11, and 25-23 at the UW Field House.

Sarah Franklin had a big night, finishing with 13 kills and five digs. Devyn Robinson added six kills and five blocks, while Anna Smrek had six kills. Izzy Ashburn had 18 assists and MJ Hammill had 11.

The win was Wisconsin’s 20th straight. The Badgers haven’t lost a match since Sept. 25 at Minnesota.

Wisconsin is now in the regional semifinals for a 10th straight year. It’s where the team will face Big Ten rival Penn State at the Field House on Thursday.