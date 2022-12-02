Packers: LT David Bakhtiari to miss Chicago game after undergoing appendectomy | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari on Sunday against Chicago.

The Packers announced Friday that the veteran had undergone an appendectomy and would miss the game. This will be the fourth game the former All-Pro has missed this year. He didn’t play the first two weeks as he continued to rehab his surgically repaired knee. The 31-year-old also missed Week 7 due to his knee.

What a crazy day. Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning so I brought it up to our team Doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all! 🧀 https://t.co/V2Fdn7Jmp8 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) December 2, 2022

When Bakhtiari didn’t play in that game, rookie Zach Tom got the start at left tackle in his place.

While Bakhtiari is out, two other key players are questionable. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs practiced on a limited basis all week after missing the last month with an ankle injury. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell also practiced all week. He hasn’t played since Week 8 against Buffalo due to a knee injury.

Safety Darnell Savage is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play after leaving last week’s game with a rib injury.

For Chicago, quarterback Justin Fields practiced all week, including as a full participant on Friday. He did not play last week due to a shoulder injury but will start on Sunday.