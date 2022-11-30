Bucks beat New York for 3rd straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got a big shot from Grayson Allen in the final minute to help the club hang on for a 109-103 win over New York on Wednesday night.

The Bucks led for most of the night until the Knicks tied the game at 103 with a couple free throws from Jalen Brunson. But Allen had the answer at the other end, drilling a 3-pointer from the left wing with 30.9 seconds left. RJ Barrett tried to match Allen but came up empty, allowing Milwaukee to put the game away at the free throw line.

The 3-pointer from Allen was his first make from deep on the night. He finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was not around for Allen’s heroics, fouling out with just a minute left in the game. Before his early departure, Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. It was his fifth-straight game with at least 30 points.

Jrue Holiday added 22 points and five assists, while Bobby Portis gave the club 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Barrett paced the Knicks with 26 points. Mitchell Robinson came through with 15 points and 20 rebounds.

The win was Milwaukee’s third straight, moving the team to 15-5 on the season.

The Bucks will come back home to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.