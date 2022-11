Kenney & Heilprin: What Are Realistic Expectations For The Luke Fickell Era? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live talking about Luke Fickell’s introduction as Wisconsin head coach, the comments made at the press conference, shoes with no socks, the future of Wisconsin football, realistic expectations for Fickell’s tenure, some Big Ten-related apologies and more