Monday was Day 1 of the Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin. Zach and Jesse get together to discuss their biggest takeaways from the day, including why Fickell got picked over Jim Leonhard, the challenge of dealing with an upset locker room, the possibility of Leonhard sticking around, what the money thrown at Fickell means for the future of the program, Fickell’s recruiting ideas and they answer some of your Twitter questions.