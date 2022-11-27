QB Aaron Rodgers hurt as Eagles run roughshod over the Packers in 40-33 win | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are essentially non-existent following a 40-33 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night that also saw the team lose starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Eagles ran all over the Packers defense to the tune of 363 yards, the most Green Bay had given up in a game 45 years and the third-most in franchise history. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way with 157 yards, while Miles Sanders added 143 yards and two touchdowns. Philadelphia averaged 7.4 yards per carry, helped by the defense missing 15 tackles, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay had a chance to redeem itself in the final minutes of the game, needing a three-and-out to get the ball back to the offense. Instead, Philly ran it three straight times and got the needed first down to run out the clock.

The story of the game outside of the defense, was the injury to Rodgers. Already dealing with a broken thumb since Week 5, the veteran was forced out of the game and missed the final two drives due to a rib injury. Rodgers told reporters the injury happened in the first half and was compounded on a later hit in the third quarter.

An X-ray in the locker room wasn’t clear on the damage, so further tests are expected for Monday. Rodgers said if everything checks out, he intends to play next Sunday in Chicago. He also said as long as they are mathematically alive in the playoff chase, he wants to be out there. Once they are eliminated, that may be a different conversation.

Prior to the injury, Rodgers had thrown for 140 yards, a couple touchdowns and two interceptions. Once he went out, Jordan Love stepped in to direct a pair of scoring drives. The 2020 first-round pick hit Christian Watson for a 63-yard touchdown and then later led the Packers into field goal position. He finished 6-for-9 for 113 yards and the one score.

Watson posted his second 100-yard game in the last three contests, catching four passes for 110 yards. He’s the first rookie score touchdowns in three straight games since 1952.

AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 187 total yards and a couple of touchdowns.

The loss dropped Green Bay to 4-8 on the year, its worst record through 12 games since 2006.

The Packers will head to Solider Field to take on the 3-8 Bears next Sunday.