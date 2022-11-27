Giannis scores 30, Bucks beat Dallas 124-115

Milwaukee dropped 73 points in the first half on its way to a 124-115 win over Dallas on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks led by eight after the first quarter and 11 at the break. The Mavericks were able to keep it a game but never truly challenged down the stretch, getting as close as seven early in the fourth quarter before Milwaukee answered with an 11-0 run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Grayson Allen had 25 points, 21 of which game on his career-high seven 3-pointers on just eight attempts. Jrue Holiday added 16 points and six assists, while Bobby Portis had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Dallas was paced by Luka Doncic’s 27 points and 12 assits. Spencer Dinwiddie came through with 22 points.

Milwaukee improved to 14-5 on the year, including 11-2 at home.

The Bucks will now head to New York to face the Knicks on Wednesday.