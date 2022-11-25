Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102 | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter, rallying past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius Garland added 20 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen played only 12 minutes and scored one point before leaving with a hip injury.