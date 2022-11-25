Badgers beat Nebraska, earn 4th straight Big Ten volleyball title | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin volleyball is once again Big Ten champions.

The No. 3 Badgers went on the road Saturday night and beat No. 5 Nebraska 3-1 to claim their fourth-straight conference title.

The Badgers are your 2022 Big Ten Champions!! pic.twitter.com/447POpcQ0W — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 26, 2022

Devyn Robinson led the way for Wisconsin, finishing with 16 kills. Sarah Franklin added 12 kills, while Anna Smrek came up with 11 for the Badgers. Smrek added a team-high five blocks and Danielle Hart contributed four blocks. Izzy Ashburn helped the Wisconsin effort with 28 assists and MJ Hammil gave the Badgers 18 assists.

Wisconsin took the first set 25-21 before the Huskers tied things up with a win in the second set. The Badgers answered in the third and fourth, winning 25-21 and 25-19, respectively.

The Badgers are just the second team in conference history to win four straight titles.