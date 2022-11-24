Badgers nearly upset No. 3 Kansas, fall 69-68 on last-second shot in overtime | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin put up a huge fight but it wasn’t enough in a 69-68 loss to No. 3 Kansas in overtime Thursday in semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Jayhawks got an acrobatic put-back layup from Bobby Pettiford with .2 seconds left to give his team the win and deliver some heartbreak for the Badgers, who had overcome a 15-point deficit.

The comeback was led by Connor Essegian, Tyler Wahl and Max Klesmit. The trio combined for 39 points after halftime and helped give Wisconsin its first lead since early in the game with 6:48 left. The Badgers held a 3-point lead in the final seconds of regulation but couldn’t corral a rebound and Kevin McCullar hit a shot from beyond the arc to tie the game. A replay later showed that Zach Clemence, who made the pass to McCullar, was out of bounds before the ball left his hand.

In overtime, Wahl scored all five points and gave the Badgers a 68-67 lead with 20 seconds left. But Wisconsin once again couldn’t close out the game due to an offensive rebound, with Pettiford grabbing Clemence’s 3-point miss. It was the 14th offensive rebound for Kansas in the game.

Wahl finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, the sixth double-double of his career. Essegian scored a career-high 17 points and added five rebounds. Klesmit added 13 points and played a leading role in holding Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick to nine points, including none in the second half.

Jalen Wilson scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Jayhawks, while McCullar had 18 points and nine rebounds before fouling out.

The loss was the first of the season for Wisconsin, dropping the club to 4-1.

The Badgers will take on Tennessee or USC on Friday.